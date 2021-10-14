Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar

Article content LONDON — World markets stayed focused on rising inflation on Thursday as tech stocks rebooted global equities, oil and gas prices fired up again but the dollar and benchmark government bond yields both stalled. Record high Chinese factory gate inflation data overnight following stronger-than-expected U.S. CPI figures on Wednesday meant the price pressure theme was very much alive but the reaction from traders was looking more nuanced. The dollar, which has been driven to a more than 1-year high this week by growing bets on a U.S. interest rate rise in 2022, eased for a second day in a row along with the 10-year U.S. treasury yield which tends to drive global borrowing costs.

Article content Europe’s STOXX 600 index also climbed to its highest point of the month as investors there put aside recent caution. Wall Street futures added 0.5% too ahead of more inflation data and big bank earnings later. “Our take is central banks are going to look through the inflationary effects of energy prices,” said Kiran Ganesh, head of multi asset at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Individual (central bank) governors are sounding a bit more cautious but we are not going to see substantial rate hikes,” Ganesh added, predicting that it wouldn’t end up morphing into stagflation – high inflation and stagnant growth – either. MSCI’s main index of Asian shares had gained 0.6% in its fifth rise in six session overnight too. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.4% although China’s property company shares had suffered more losses in Shanghai as the Evergrande crisis continued to rumble.