Infineon opens Austrian power-chip plant ahead of schedule

VILLACH — Infineon Technologies opened a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) plant in Austria on Friday, boosting the German semiconductor company’s ability to supply power chips for cars, datacenters and renewable power generation.

The plant in Villach, ready three months early, will make chips on 300 mm wafers thinner than a human hair, operating in tandem as a ‘megafab’ with an existing plant in Dresden, Germany and adding up to 2 billion euros a year in revenues.

“The new plant is a milestone for Infineon and its opening is very good news for our customers,” CEO Feinhard Ploss told an opening ceremony attended by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.