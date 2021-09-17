Infineon opens Austria plant early in chip capacity boost

Article content VILLACH — Germany’s Infineon opened a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) plant in Austria on Friday, boosting its ability to supply power chips for cars, data centers and renewable power. Infineon is adding capacity as global semiconductor supply chains remain under extreme stress, with most leading carmakers being forced to idle production due to chip shortages. The Villach factory, ready three months early, will make chips on 300 mm wafers thinner than a human hair, operating in tandem as a ‘megafab’ with an existing German plant in Dresden.

Article content “Our timing in adding new capacity couldn’t be better, considering growing demand for power-management semiconductors,” CEO Reinhard Ploss said before an opening ceremony with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton. Ploss said that Infineon would not gouge buyers currently willing to pay astronomical prices, but it did need to defray the investment costs it faces to meet booming demand. “We expect significant price increases,” he told reporters. Infineon has raised its forecast of revenues from Villach to 2 billion euros from 1.8 billion, which reflected higher selling prices rather than increased volumes. The Dresden-Villach megafab could generate combined revenue of 5 billion euros.