Infineon confirms FY guidance, provides 2022 outlook

BERLIN — Infineon Technologies on Tuesday confirmed its 2021 revenue and Segment Result Margin guidance and said it expects results to rise further next year, as demand for power chips for cars, datacenters and renewable power generation soars.

The German semiconductor company said it expects revenue to grow by a mid-teens percentage in 2022, with a Segment Result Margin of around 20%.

It said it will increase investments to approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.78 billion) next year, while maintaining a free cash flow level of around 1 billion euros.

