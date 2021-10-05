Infineon confirms FY guidance, provides 2022 outlook

Article content

BERLIN — Infineon Technologies on Tuesday confirmed its 2021 guidance and said it expects results to rise further next year, as demand for power chips for cars, data centers and renewable power generation soars.

The German semiconductor company said it expects revenue to grow by a mid-teens percentage in 2022, with a segment result margin – a measure of operational profitability – of around 20%.

“2022 is shaping up to be a strong year,” CEO Reinhard Ploss said in a statement ahead of the company’s Capital Markets Day.

The chipmaker, which opened a new plant in Austria last month, said it will increase investment to approximately 2.4 billion euros ($2.78 billion) next year, while maintaining a free cash flow level of around 1 billion euros.

It confirmed its 2021 outlook of around 11 billion euros in revenue and a segment result margin above 18%. It expects to invest around 1.6 billion euros this year.

Shares in the Munich-based firm were indicated to rise 1.6% in early Frankfurt trade.

($1 = 0.8627 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Silke Koltrowitz and Jason Neely)