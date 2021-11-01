Industrial Bitcoin mining breathes new life into tiny Texan town By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters.

Two mining giants are duking it out for cheap electricity in the tiny town in Texas.

Both Bitdeer, a mining firm that spun out from Chinese giant Bitmain, and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:), one of leading publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms in the United States, are operating data centers hosted at a former aluminium smelting facility in the Texan town of Rockdale.