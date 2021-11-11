Indonesia’s national Islamic council reportedly declares Bitcoin haram By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The National Ulema Council (MUI), Indonesia’s top Islamic scholarly body, has reportedly found cryptocurrencies like (BTC) to be haram, or forbidden, by the tenets of Islam.

Asrorun Niam Sholeh, chairman of MUI’s Fatwa Commission, confirmed the religious authority’s rejection of cryptocurrencies due to alleged elements of “uncertainty, wagering and harm.”