Indonesia’s GoTo set to wrap up $2 bln funding round, eyes IPO in 2022 -sources

Article content SINGAPORE — Indonesia’s biggest tech group GoTo is set to complete a pre-IPO funding exercise to raise up to $2 billion in the next few weeks, but regulatory delays threaten to push its listing plans to early next year, three sources familiar with the matter said. The delay comes as the southeast Asian nation’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) weighs new listing guidelines for tech firms to offer dual-class shares that confer different voting rights, said two of the sources.

Article content All the sources sought anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media. A spokeperson for GoTo declined comment while there was no immediate comment from the regulator, OJK. GoTo, formed through the merger of https://www.reuters.com/technology/indonesias-gojek-tokopedia-merge-countrys-biggest-deal-2021-05-17 ride-hailing-to-delivery-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia in May, was targeting to list in Indonesia by year-end, followed by a U.S. listing, with a potential valuation of about $40 billion. However, delays to a proposed revamp of Indonesia’s listing rules, now expected to be unveiled late in September, mean GoTo is only likely to launch its IPO early next year, followed by the U.S. listing.