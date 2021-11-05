Indonesian rupiah weakens on slow GDP growth

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Indonesia’s rupiah slumped on Friday after

data showed the country’s third quarter economic growth missed

expectations, as most Asian currencies eyed weekly losses

following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s unveiling of its stimulus

tapering plan.

The rupiah weakened 0.4% to lead losses after

Southeast Asia’s largest economy’s quarterly GDP growth slowed

to 3.51% due to pandemic related restrictions, even as recent

data suggested growth may be getting back on track in the

current quarter.

The rupiah was set for its worst weekly performance since

August, 2020.

“There are several factors that will constrain the pace of

recovery in domestic demand (in Indonesia),” ANZ Research

analysts wrote in a note.

“While consumer sentiment has started to improve,

expectations on income and employment remains well below

pre-pandemic levels,” they added, saying a pick up in COVID-19

vaccinations could restore public confidence.

Meanwhile, Philippine stocks rose 1.9% to their

highest since January after the country’s annual inflation

slowed to a three-month low in October, reaffirming expectations

the central bank would keep rates on hold for a while.

“We expect Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain its

current policy setting for the balance of 2021 and we retain our

expectation for a possible rate adjustment from monetary

authorities in second quarter of 2022,” analysts at ING wrote.

South Korean shares fell 0.5% and were set to log

their third weekly decline, failing to catch a broader global

rally, as growing inflationary threats dented risk appetite.

The won eased 0.2%.

The Taiwan dollar and Malaysian ringgit

weakened 0.2% each against a strong dollar which was on course

for a second straight week of gains.

A key U.S. jobs report is due later in the day that could

sway the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate increases in

the wake of its move to scale back its massive pandemic-era

support on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Land

Corp up 6.5% and Bloomberry Resorts Corp up

6.1%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.7 basis

points at 6.207%

** ​​Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 5.1 basis

points at 1.8% ​​

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0454 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

RIC YTD X YTD %

DAILY % DAILY

% %

Japan +0.05 -9.19 <.n2>

China EC>

India EI>

Indonesi -0.28 -2.33 <.jk a se>

Malaysia -0.12 -3.30 <.kl se>

Philippi +0.40 -4.76 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.04 -2.26 <.st e i>

Taiwan II>

Thailand TI>

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln

Feast.)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR