Indonesian rupiah eases, Malaysian ringgit firms

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203

GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.340 114.26 -0.07

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3434 +0.09

Taiwan dlr 27.878 27.911 +0.12

Korean won 1175.200 1174.2 -0.09

Baht 33.360 33.34 -0.06

Peso 50.810 50.77 -0.08

Rupiah 14100.000 14073 -0.19

Rupee 74.870 74.87 0.00

Ringgit 4.155 4.16 +0.13

Yuan 6.391 6.3936 +0.05

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.340 103.24 -9.71

Sing dlr 1.342 1.3209 -1.59

Taiwan dlr 27.878 28.483 +2.17

Korean won 1175.200 1086.20 -7.57

Baht 33.360 29.96 -10.19

Peso 50.810 48.01 -5.51

Rupiah 14100.000 14040 -0.43

Rupee 74.870 73.07 -2.41

Ringgit 4.155 4.0200 -3.24

Yuan 6.391 6.5283 +2.15

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)