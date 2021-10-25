Home Business Indonesian rupiah drops, Thai baht firms

Indonesian rupiah drops, Thai baht firms

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 113.46 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3477 +0.08

Taiwan dlr 27.891 27.902 +0.04

Korean won 1174.600 1177.1 +0.21

Baht 33.280 33.38 +0.30

Peso 50.805 50.74 -0.13

Rupiah 14170.000 14120 -0.35

Rupee 74.890 74.89 0.00

Ringgit 4.152 4.148 -0.08

Yuan 6.388 6.385 -0.04

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 103.24 -9.14

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.91

Taiwan dlr 27.891 28.483 +2.12

Korean won 1174.600 1086.20 -7.53

Baht 33.280 29.96 -9.98

Peso 50.805 48.01 -5.50

Rupiah 14170.000 14040 -0.92

Rupee 74.890 73.07 -2.44

Ringgit 4.152 4.0200 -3.17

Yuan 6.388 6.5283 +2.20

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

