Indonesian rupiah drops, Thai baht firms

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 113.46 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3477 +0.08

Taiwan dlr 27.891 27.902 +0.04

Korean won 1174.600 1177.1 +0.21

Baht 33.280 33.38 +0.30

Peso 50.805 50.74 -0.13

Rupiah 14170.000 14120 -0.35

Rupee 74.890 74.89 0.00

Ringgit 4.152 4.148 -0.08

Yuan 6.388 6.385 -0.04

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.620 103.24 -9.14

Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.91

Taiwan dlr 27.891 28.483 +2.12

Korean won 1174.600 1086.20 -7.53

Baht 33.280 29.96 -9.98

Peso 50.805 48.01 -5.50

Rupiah 14170.000 14040 -0.92

Rupee 74.890 73.07 -2.44

Ringgit 4.152 4.0200 -3.17

Yuan 6.388 6.5283 +2.20

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)