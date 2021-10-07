Indonesian parliament passes major tax overhaul bill, VAT to rise next year

Article content JAKARTA — The Indonesian parliament passed into law one of the country’s most ambitious tax overhauls on Thursday, including raising the value added tax rate next year, a new carbon tax and canceling a planned corporate tax cut. The law is aimed at optimizing revenue collection and improving tax compliance, after state coffers took a big hit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Law Minister Yasonna Laoly told parliament after the vote. But some business groups and analysts have questioned the timing of planned tax hikes, with the economic recovery from the pandemic seen as still fragile.

Article content The law calls for the VAT rate for sales of nearly all goods and services to be raised from 10% now to 11% next April and to 12% by 2025, according to a copy reviewed by Reuters. It would also keep the corporate tax rate unchanged at 22%, compared with a earlier plan to cut it to 20% next year. Other measures approved by parliament include a higher income tax rate for wealthy individuals, an income tax cut for most other people, a new carbon tax and a new tax amnesty program. Only one of 9 political parties opposed the passage in parliament, which is controlled by President Joko Widodo’s coalition. “The COVID-19 pandemic has given momentum and new perspectives in rearranging … the tax system to make it stronger,” Yasonna said.