Indonesian parliament passes major tax overhaul bill By Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday passed into law the government’s proposals to overhaul tax regulations, deputy speaker Muhaimin Iskandar said, including raising the value added tax rate next year and scrapping a planned corporate tax cut.
The law also brings in a 35% income tax for those earning more than 5 billion rupiah ($351,000) a year, a new carbon tax and a tax amnesty programme.
($1 = 14,245.0000 rupiah)
