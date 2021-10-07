Indonesian parliament passes major tax overhaul bill By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday passed into law the government’s proposals to overhaul tax regulations, deputy speaker Muhaimin Iskandar said, including raising the value added tax rate next year and scrapping a planned corporate tax cut.

The law also brings in a 35% income tax for those earning more than 5 billion rupiah ($351,000) a year, a new carbon tax and a tax amnesty programme.

($1 = 14,245.0000 rupiah)

