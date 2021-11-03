Indonesian Banks to Push Sustainable Lending to Over $56 Billion

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sustainable financing in Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, is set to increase with half the banking industry pledging to boost funding for environmentally-friendly projects, according to the financial services authority. Indonesian banks recorded a combined total of $55.9 billion in sustainable financing as of November last year, said the financial regulator known as OJK. The lenders that made the pledge control 91% of the country’s total banking assets, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Article content The shift in lenders’ attitude toward more sustainable financing is in line with the government’s new renewable policy incentives to cut emissions by 29% in 10 years. It also came as the nation follows Singapore to become the second Southeast Asian country to impose a levy on carbon emissions. In addition, there are as much as $3 trillion worth of projects that could potentially be financed under a new green investment framework being developed by the ASEAN group of nations, of which Indonesia is a member. A slew of Indonesian companies have announced plans to develop sustainable projects. State power firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara said Tuesday it will sell both green and sustainable bonds to help finance some $500 billion projects slated for the next 40 years developing renewable energy sources and to retire its coal-fired plants. Coal miner PT Indika Energy will invest $1 billion in non-coal businesses over the next 5 years. PT TBS Energi Utama also plans up to $500 million investments in green energy projects.