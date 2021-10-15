Indonesia trade surplus shrinks less than expected in September to $4.37 billion By Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s trade surplus narrowed in September, albeit less than expected, to $4.37 billion, as export and import growth came in below market estimates, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The resource-rich country booked an all-time high trade surplus of $4.74 billion in August. A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of $3.84 billion for September.

September exports were worth $20.60 billion, up 47.64% on a yearly basis, compared with the poll’s 51.57% growth forecast. Imports rose 40.31% to $16.23 billion, versus the poll’s 50% forecast.

