Indonesia stocks, rupiah weaken on consumer confidence ‘reality check’

Article content
Indonesian shares dropped 1.7% to
hit a three-week low and the rupiah weakened on Wednesday after
data showed consumer confidence in Southeast Asia’s most
populous nation fell last month even though some COVID-19 curbs
were eased.
Other equities in the region came under pressure from
concerns over slowing economic growth in the United States,
while emerging Asian currencies broadly weakened against a
stronger dollar, with Thailand’s baht and South Korea’s
won leading losses.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
In Jakarta, a central bank survey showed the consumer
confidence index fell further in August to 77.3, compared with
80.2 in the previous month. The rupiah fell 0.4%.
“What we are seeing at the moment is a bit of reality check.
There is still an element of risk aversion out there,” said
Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe strategist at TD
Securities.
The survey overshadowed some relief on the pandemic front
for Indonesia, whose daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped
below the World Health Organization’s benchmark for the first
time on Tuesday.
“Though cases have come down, there is still caution amongst
consumers and retailers and that is dragging down consumer
confidence, which in turn is weighing on markets in Indonesia,”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Kotecha said.
In Malaysia, the ringgit and stocks both
dipped a day before the central bank’s policy decision.
A Reuters survey showed that Bank Negara Malaysia is
expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 1.75%, as the
country gradually reopens its economy amid a ramped-up COVID-19
vaccination drive.
Thailand’s baht, the region’s worst performing
currency this year, dropped 0.6% as the greenback hovered
near a one-week peak. South Korea’s won weakened 0.8%.
A weaker overnight session on Wall Street hurt stocks in the
region, with Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan
shedding between 0.8% and 1.2%.
Equities in South Korea dropped for a second straight
session, as regulatory risks hurt technology heavyweights and
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
investors evaluated the risk of a slower recovery from the
pandemic as local cases surged.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis
points at 6.141%
** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index was Boston
Furniture Industries Tbk PT, down 8.96%
** Taiwan stocks close 0.9% lower, their lowest
since August 27
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0725 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan +0.06 -6.32 <.n2>
China
India -0.18 -0.66 <.ns ei>
Indones -0.39 -1.58 <.jk ia se>
Malaysi -0.05 -3.27 <.kl a se>
Philipp +0.00 -4.27 <.ps ines i>
S.Korea
Singapo -0.04 -1.86 <.st re i>
Taiwan -0.25 +2.67 <.tw ii>
Thailan -0.64 -8.69 <.se d ti>
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editng by Devika
Syamnath)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.