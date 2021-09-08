Indonesia stocks, rupiah weaken on consumer confidence ‘reality check’

stronger dollar, with Thailand’s baht and South Korea’s

while emerging Asian currencies broadly weakened against a

concerns over slowing economic growth in the United States,

Other equities in the region came under pressure from

populous nation fell last month even though some COVID-19 curbs

data showed consumer confidence in Southeast Asia’s most

hit a three-week low and the rupiah weakened on Wednesday after

In Jakarta, a central bank survey showed the consumer

confidence index fell further in August to 77.3, compared with

80.2 in the previous month. The rupiah fell 0.4%.

“What we are seeing at the moment is a bit of reality check.

There is still an element of risk aversion out there,” said

Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe strategist at TD

Securities.

The survey overshadowed some relief on the pandemic front

for Indonesia, whose daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped

below the World Health Organization’s benchmark for the first

time on Tuesday.

“Though cases have come down, there is still caution amongst

consumers and retailers and that is dragging down consumer

confidence, which in turn is weighing on markets in Indonesia,”