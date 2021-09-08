Indonesia stocks, rupiah stumble as consumer confidence dips

Article content
Indonesian shares hit a near two-week low
and the rupiah was on track for its worst session in almost
three weeks on Wednesday after data showed consumer confidence
in the country fell last month.
Emerging Asian currencies broadly weakened against a
stronger dollar, with Thailand’s baht and South Korea’s
won leading losses, while concerns over slowing
economic growth in the United States weighed on equities.
Equities in Jakarta dropped as much as 1.2% to their
lowest since Aug. 27, after a central bank survey showed the
Article content
consumer confidence index fell further in August to 77.3,
compared with 80.2 in the previous month. The USD/IDR weakened
0.4% to 14,265.
The survey overshadowed some relief on the pandemic front
for Southeast Asia’s most populous nation, whose daily
coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the World Health
Organization’s (WHO) benchmark for the first time on Tuesday.
The Malaysian ringgit dipped slightly and stocks in
Kuala Lampur were relatively flat a day before Bank
Negara Malaysia’s policy decision.
A Reuters survey showed that the central bank is expected to
leave interest rates unchanged at 1.75%, as the country
gradually reopens its economy amid a ramped-up COVID-19
vaccination drive.
The baht, one of the worst performing currencies in
Article content
the region this year, dropped a further 0.5%, as the greenback
hovered near a one-week peak. The won weakened 0.6%.
“Some drags from signs of portfolio outflows in recent days
could be weighing on THB,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.
A relatively weaker overnight session on Wall Street hurt
stocks in the region, with Singapore, South Korea
and Thailand shedding between 0.1% and 0.8%.
Meanwhile, a senior official in the Philippines said on
Tuesday its capital region will remain under the
second-strictest coronavirus containment measures, despite
announcing a relaxation of curbs a day earlier. Stocks in Manila
fell 0.3%.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.4 basis
points at 6.141%
Article content
** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index was Boston
Furniture Industries Tbk PT, down 8.96%
** Taiwan stocks down 1.1%, their biggest one-day
fall since August 19
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0405 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan +0.00 -6.38 0.41 9.01
China +0.05 +1.00 0.07 5.93
India +0.00 -0.48 0.11 24.32
Indonesia -0.39 -1.58 -0.90 1.31
Malaysia -0.04 -3.26 -0.07 -2.76
Philippines +0.07 -4.20 -0.28 -3.45
S.Korea -0.61 -6.76 -0.87 9.96
Singapore +0.01 -1.81 -0.69 8.55
Taiwan -0.11 +2.81 -1.07 17.03
Thailand -0.52 -8.57 -0.01 12.90
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen
Coates)
