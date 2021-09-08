Indonesia stocks, rupiah stumble as consumer confidence dips

Article content

Indonesian shares hit a near two-week low

and the rupiah was on track for its worst session in almost

three weeks on Wednesday after data showed consumer confidence

in the country fell last month.

Emerging Asian currencies broadly weakened against a

stronger dollar, with Thailand’s baht and South Korea’s

won leading losses, while concerns over slowing

economic growth in the United States weighed on equities.

Equities in Jakarta dropped as much as 1.2% to their

lowest since Aug. 27, after a central bank survey showed the