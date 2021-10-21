Indonesia stocks, rupiah fall as China coal prices tumble

Stocks and the currency of Indonesia, the

world’s top thermal coal exporter, fell on Thursday as coal

prices skid amid signs of Chinese intervention, while the

Malaysian bourse eased too after news of U.S. regulatory action

on a glove maker.

Asian currencies were mixed with Singapore’s dollar,

the Thai baht and the Philippine peso trading

flat to lower against a steady dollar, while their equities

made modest gains.

The mood has been somber after debt-laden China Evergrande

Group’s deal to sell a stake in its property services

unit fell through this week, reviving concerns about a crisis at

the country’s high-yield real estate sector.

Evergrande has, however, secured an extension on a defaulted

bond, financial provider REDD reported, offering rare respite to

the developer.

Resuming trade after a holiday, Indonesia’s rupiah

fell 0.4% to 14,130 per dollar, as China’s thermal coal futures

extended losses run up since Tuesday when Beijing signaled it

might intervene to cool soaring coal prices.

Jakarta shares slipped with energy stocks leading

the decline.

High coal prices this year have boosted Indonesia’s trade

balance and supported the currency, which has risen 3.5% since

July. Equities have also been trading close to a record top.

“Rupiah has strengthened quite a bit and it’s giving back

some gains. The coal situation is more of an excuse to reduce

long rupiah positions,” Bank of Singapore FX analyst Moh Siong

Sim said.

Bank Indonesia does not want the currency to appreciate too

much and long-term equity inflows could potentially offset the

hit from a drop in coal prices, he added.

In Malaysia, gains in palm oil stocks were countered by a

slide in glove makers on the benchmark index after the

United States barred imports from Supermax Corp over

alleged forced labor practices.

While Supermax is not part of the benchmark, the news

triggered a 3.9% and 2.8% drop in shares of Top Glove Corp

, world’s biggest latex glove maker that faced a

similar ban last year, and Hartalega Holdings.

Supermax plunged 10%.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4% after data showed its

20-day exports soared 36%, easing some concerns about

supply-chain disruptions caused by the energy crisis in

neighboring China.

Fellow tech exporting region Taiwan’s stocks also

firmed 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.6 basis

points at 6.215%

** Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is down 3.60 basis

points at 1.216%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong

Land Holdings Ltd, up 1.57% and Ascendas Real Estate

Investment Trust, up 1.32%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0409 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.13 -9.53 -0.54 6.02

China +0.03 +2.14 0.46 3.76

India +0.00 -2.41 0.28 31.01

Indonesia -0.37 -0.60 -0.18 11.12

Malaysia +0.12 -3.25 -0.41 -1.69

Philippines -0.10 -5.53 0.23 2.44

S.Korea -0.08 -7.57 0.13 4.99

Singapore +0.07 -1.61 -0.03 12.42

Taiwan +0.11 +2.17 0.34 15.02

Thailand -0.03 -10.16 0.24 13.26

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani

Sarkar)

