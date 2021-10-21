Indonesia stocks, rupiah fall as China coal prices tumble

Article content
Stocks and the currency of Indonesia, the
world’s top thermal coal exporter, fell on Thursday as coal
prices skid amid signs of Chinese intervention, while the
Malaysian bourse eased too after news of U.S. regulatory action
on a glove maker.
Asian currencies were mixed with Singapore’s dollar,
the Thai baht and the Philippine peso trading
flat to lower against a steady dollar, while their equities
made modest gains.
The mood has been somber after debt-laden China Evergrande
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Group’s deal to sell a stake in its property services
unit fell through this week, reviving concerns about a crisis at
the country’s high-yield real estate sector.
Evergrande has, however, secured an extension on a defaulted
bond, financial provider REDD reported, offering rare respite to
the developer.
Resuming trade after a holiday, Indonesia’s rupiah
fell 0.4% to 14,130 per dollar, as China’s thermal coal futures
extended losses run up since Tuesday when Beijing signaled it
might intervene to cool soaring coal prices.
Jakarta shares slipped with energy stocks leading
the decline.
High coal prices this year have boosted Indonesia’s trade
balance and supported the currency, which has risen 3.5% since
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
July. Equities have also been trading close to a record top.
“Rupiah has strengthened quite a bit and it’s giving back
some gains. The coal situation is more of an excuse to reduce
long rupiah positions,” Bank of Singapore FX analyst Moh Siong
Sim said.
Bank Indonesia does not want the currency to appreciate too
much and long-term equity inflows could potentially offset the
hit from a drop in coal prices, he added.
In Malaysia, gains in palm oil stocks were countered by a
slide in glove makers on the benchmark index after the
United States barred imports from Supermax Corp over
alleged forced labor practices.
While Supermax is not part of the benchmark, the news
triggered a 3.9% and 2.8% drop in shares of Top Glove Corp
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
, world’s biggest latex glove maker that faced a
similar ban last year, and Hartalega Holdings.
Supermax plunged 10%.
South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4% after data showed its
20-day exports soared 36%, easing some concerns about
supply-chain disruptions caused by the energy crisis in
neighboring China.
Fellow tech exporting region Taiwan’s stocks also
firmed 0.3%.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.6 basis
points at 6.215%
** Singapore’s 5-year benchmark yield is down 3.60 basis
points at 1.216%
** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong
Land Holdings Ltd, up 1.57% and Ascendas Real Estate
Investment Trust, up 1.32%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0409 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.13 -9.53 -0.54 6.02
China +0.03 +2.14 0.46 3.76
India +0.00 -2.41 0.28 31.01
Indonesia -0.37 -0.60 -0.18 11.12
Malaysia +0.12 -3.25 -0.41 -1.69
Philippines -0.10 -5.53 0.23 2.44
S.Korea -0.08 -7.57 0.13 4.99
Singapore +0.07 -1.61 -0.03 12.42
Taiwan +0.11 +2.17 0.34 15.02
Thailand -0.03 -10.16 0.24 13.26
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.