Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with c.bank

Indonesian equities trailed regional

stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal

deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to

simmering worries around the bank’s independence since last

year.

Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced,

helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing

concerns around the Federal Reserve’s policy settings ahead of a

symposium this week.

Stocks in Jakarta fell 0.5% by 0302 GMT after Bank

Indonesia (BI) said late on Monday it would buy government bonds

worth up to 439 trillion rupiah ($30.5 billion) to finance

COVID-19 relief measures.

The scheme is similar to an agreement BI had with the

finance ministry last year to fund ballooning healthcare and

welfare bills amid the pandemic. Economists had earlier raised

concerns about the scheme’s effects on inflation, the rupiah

and BI’s independence.

The rupiah traded 0.2% higher, however, as the news

coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia’s decision to

relax some COVID-19 curbs, while the yield on the 10-year

benchmark bonds fell 6.1 basis points to 6.32%.

The lack of a volatile reaction in the rupiah was also

“perhaps an indication that the market still sees this (bond

buying) program as one-off,” analysts at OCBC said.

“The extension of the BI bond buying program is likely to

be of a pre-emptive nature cushioning against any potential

volatility as and when the Fed tapers, while there may also be

increased needs to support healthcare spending,” they said.

Broader sentiment was supported by full approval of the

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the United States

which raised the prospect of accelerating inoculations and drove

Wall Street indexes to record highs.

In Malaysia, where the new Prime Minister took charge over

the weekend, stocks jumped more than 1.5% to their

highest since June 30.

South Korea’s KOSPI was on track for its best day

since May 10 and the won climbed for a second

straight session, ahead of a Bank of Korea policy meeting on

Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yield down 4 basis

points at 4.746%.

** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index

include Sime Darby Plantation up 5.6%, Sime Darby Bhd

up 3.2%, and Hong Leong Financial Group up

3.1%.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0350 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD % X S S YTD

% DAILY %

%

Japan -0.05 -5.91 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.00 -1.54 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.16 -2.41 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.19 -4.65 <.kl a se>

Philipp +0.02 -4.25 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapo -0.05 -2.65 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.15 +1.93 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.27 -9.58 <.se d ti>

($1 = 14,385 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Richard Pullin)

