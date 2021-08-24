Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“Return of ‘burden sharing’ is likely to reignite

over inflation, the rupiah and BI’s independence.

COVID-19 relief measures, similar to a deal that raised concerns

Indonesia (BI) said on Monday it would buy bonds to finance

Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank

a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the

its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank,

investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended

Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as

Article content

medium-term concerns, including on policy credibility & debt

monetization,” analysts at Bank of America Global Research said

in a note.

The rupiah strengthened 0.2%, however, as the news

coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia relaxing some

pandemic-led restrictions.

Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale, maintained a

positive view on the bond-buying arrangement.

“Spending is important at this stage. If government revenue

resource is a problem, then debt monetisation is the answer,” he

said.

“Given that the Indonesian government has showcased its

strong desire to remain on the path of fiscal consolidation,

higher level of debt monetisation should not derail the

sentiment.”

Stock markets in Malaysia, the Philippines,