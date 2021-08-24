Indonesia stocks drop as govt’s bond deal with c.bank irks market

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as

investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended

its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank,

a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the

bank’s independence.

Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank

Indonesia (BI) said on Monday it would buy bonds to finance

COVID-19 relief measures, similar to a deal that raised concerns

over inflation, the rupiah and BI’s independence.

“Return of ‘burden sharing’ is likely to reignite

medium-term concerns, including on policy credibility & debt

monetization,” analysts at Bank of America Global Research said

in a note.

The rupiah strengthened 0.2%, however, as the news

coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia relaxing some

pandemic-led restrictions.

Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale, maintained a

positive view on the bond-buying arrangement.

“Spending is important at this stage. If government revenue

resource is a problem, then debt monetisation is the answer,” he

said.

“Given that the Indonesian government has showcased its

strong desire to remain on the path of fiscal consolidation,

higher level of debt monetisation should not derail the

sentiment.”

Stock markets in Malaysia, the Philippines,

and South Korea climbed more than 1% each, helped by

vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around

the Federal Reserve’s policy settings.

South Korea’s KOSPI and the won, which have

endured a lackluster third quarter so far, strengthened for a

second straight session.

The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates on

Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do

so, a Reuters poll showed.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield down 2.1

basis points at 6.36%.

** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index

include Sime Darby Plantation up 6.4% and Sime Darby

Bhd up 4.2%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0710 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY % YTD %

%

Japan -0.13 -5.99 0.87 1.05

China

India +0.11 -1.44 0.42 18.48

Indones +0.14 -2.43 -0.70 1.47

ia

Malaysi +0.21 -4.63 1.49 -5.04

a

Philipp +0.21 -4.07 1.32 -6.46

ines

S.Korea

Singapo +0.01 -2.58 0.63 9.26

re

Taiwan +0.20 +1.99 0.46 14.16

Thailan +0.64 -9.25 0.65 9.87

d

($1 = 14,385 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR