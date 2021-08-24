Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

JAKARTA — Indonesia will reduce its bond sale target per auction for the rest of 2021 to 30 trillion rupiah to 35 trillion rupiah ($2.1 billion-2.4 billion) after a new bond sale agreement with the central bank, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

The new target applies to the country’s regular biweekly rupiah-denominated bond auctions. The previous target before the new agreement was 44 trillion rupiah, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

The central bank has agreed to directly purchase 215 trillion rupiah worth of government bonds this year.

($1 = 14,385.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)