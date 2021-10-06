Indonesia, Philippine hit early 2021 highs on Wall Street rebound

Shares in Indonesia and the Philippines

hit multi-month peaks on Wednesday, leading other Asian emerging

markets higher as a rebound in global sentiment helped offset

broader worries about elevated inflation and the Federal

Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Rising oil, gas and coal prices also boosted energy stocks

on the Malaysian stock market, driving the index around

1% higher, with oil services firm Dialog Group and

Petronas Chemicals among the top gainers.

Emerging Asian stocks tracked a rebound on Wall Street

overnight after tech stocks recovered from Monday’s sell-off as

U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns about inflation, the

timing of Fed tapering and the U.S. government’s ability to

raise the debt ceiling.

Stocks in Jakarta rose as much as 2.4% to their

highest since January, having rallied around 4% since the end of

September.

In the Philippines, shares jumped 1.3% to their

highest since mid-February. Globe Telecom rose over 9%

to a record high, having rallied more than 25% since the end of

August as it expands its fiber rollout and gains revenue share

from rivals.

On the currency front, however, Asian units dipped against a

firmer dollar, which inched higher ahead of U.S. jobs data this

Friday that may offer more insight into the timing of the Fed’s

plans to tighten policy.

Reaction among Emerging Asian currencies has been fairly

muted to the September announcement that the Fed would likely

begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November.

In the so-called “taper tantrum” of 2013, a Fed announcement

that it would begin cutting back on bond purchases led to a

sharp sell-off in risk-sensitive emerging market currencies.

“The expected tantrum of taper this time is over-hyped,”

said Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale.

“The tantrum in 2013 was because of the suddenness of the

announcement on an absolutely unprepared market. This time, the

market is actually expecting a taper,” he said, adding the Fed’s

communication has ruled out any surprise.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash

rate for the first time in seven years on Wednesday, as

developed economies begin to unwind pandemic-era monetary

policy.

Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.3 basis

points at 6.31%

** Top two gainers in Malaysia were Sime Darby Plantation

Bhd and Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0644 GMT

COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.19 -7.54 -1.05 0.31

China – +1.25 – 2.74

India -0.22 -2.07 0.16 27.67

Indonesia +0.06 -1.40 2.33 7.62

Malaysia -0.06 -3.83 0.93 -5.07

Philippines -0.34 -5.56 1.09 -1.15

S.Korea -0.30 -8.90 -1.82 1.21

Singapore -0.17 -2.81 0.31 8.23

Taiwan -0.19 +1.87 -0.41 11.27

Thailand -0.41 -11.65 0.47 12.59

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Krishna Chandra Eluri)

