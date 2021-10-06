Indonesia, Philippine hit early 2021 highs on Wall Street rebound

Petronas Chemicals among the top gainers.

1% higher, with oil services firm Dialog Group and

on the Malaysian stock market, driving the index around

Rising oil, gas and coal prices also boosted energy stocks

broader worries about elevated inflation and the Federal

markets higher as a rebound in global sentiment helped offset

hit multi-month peaks on Wednesday, leading other Asian emerging

Shares in Indonesia and the Philippines

overnight after tech stocks recovered from Monday’s sell-off as

U.S. Treasury yields rose on concerns about inflation, the

timing of Fed tapering and the U.S. government’s ability to

raise the debt ceiling.

Stocks in Jakarta rose as much as 2.4% to their

highest since January, having rallied around 4% since the end of

September.

In the Philippines, shares jumped 1.3% to their

highest since mid-February. Globe Telecom rose over 9%

to a record high, having rallied more than 25% since the end of

August as it expands its fiber rollout and gains revenue share

from rivals.

On the currency front, however, Asian units dipped against a

firmer dollar, which inched higher ahead of U.S. jobs data this

Friday that may offer more insight into the timing of the Fed’s