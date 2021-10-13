Indonesia needs $200 bln annual investment in 2021-2030 to decarbonise-govt

Article content JAKARTA — Indonesia will need to invest $150 billion to $200 billion per year in low carbon programs over the next nine years to meet its goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060 or sooner, a new government study showed on Wednesday. Indonesia, the world’s eighth-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has recently brought forward its target to reach net zero emission https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/indonesia-optimistic-reaching-net-zero-emissions-by-2060-or-earlier-2021-07-27 by 2060 or earlier, from 2070 initially.

Article content In the study by the planning ministry, authorities found that transforming the economy to meet the new goal would cost $20 billion per year in 2021 and 2022, and an average of $150 to $200 billion per year between 2021 to 2030, or 3.4% to 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP). To finance that, the government must phase out fossil fuel subsidies and reallocate some investments, on top of generating revenue from the recently passed carbon tax https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesias-new-carbon-tax-signals-higher-power-costs-amid-calls-clarity-2021-10-08, the report said. By cutting fossil fuel subsidies and setting up carbon trading, the government could generate savings and new revenue, respectively, to the equivalent of 2.2% of GDP in 2030.