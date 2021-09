Article content

JAKARTA — Foreign visitor arrivals to Indonesia in July fell 10.77% from the same month a year earlier to 138,967, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt global travel.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy typically saw over a million foreign visitors each month before the pandemic. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)