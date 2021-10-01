Indonesia Eyes Top Income Tax Bracket, Raises VAT in New Bill

Article content (Bloomberg) — Indonesia is looking to raise its value-added tax and delay reducing the corporate income levies as part of a package of reforms aimed at raising government revenues to narrow its budget shortfall. The tax reform proposal, which is set to be deliberated next week at the parliament plenary session, will introduce a levy on carbon-intensive activities, albeit at a much lower rate than initially proposed, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg. Tax amnesty could also be offered next year.

Article content Indonesia Parliament Approves 2022 Budget, Pushes Tax Reform Law “To increase economic growth that is sustainable and support the acceleration of recovery, a fiscal consolidation strategy is needed that focuses on improving the budget deficit and increasing the tax ratio,” according to the document. Indonesia seeks to bring its budget deficit within its statutory limit of 3% of GDP by 2023 from an estimated 4.85% next year. Here are the latest tax changes: Value-Added Tax Indonesia will increase its VAT to 11% starting April 2022 and 12% in 2025 from its current rate of 10%An earlier plan to waive the VAT exemption of basic goods and services, such as food, education, health and financial services, has been dropped amid concerns it could fan inflation and hurt consumptionDomestic VAT was the largest contributor to tax revenue last year, bringing in 298.84 trillion rupiah or around 25% of total tax collections