JAKARTA — Indonesia consumed 6.64 million kilolitres of unblended biodiesel made from palm oil in the January-September period, Dadan Kusdiana, a senior energy ministry official, said in a virtual briefing on Friday.

Consumption during the nine months was about 72% of the government full 2021 consumption target of 9.2 million kilolitres. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)