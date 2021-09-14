Home Business Indonesia Aug exports, imports seen staying strong on resources boom: Reuters poll...

Indonesia Aug exports, imports seen staying strong on resources boom: Reuters poll By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

(Reuters) – Indonesia’s exports and imports likely continued to surge in August, driven by high prices of the country’s main commodities like coal and palm oil, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

A survey of 18 economists forecast the economy’s August trade surplus had shrunk to $2.36 billion from $2.59 billion in July

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been enjoying an export boom on the back of robust commodity prices, allowing for a trade surplus every month since May of 2020.

Economists expected 36.9% annual growth in August exports, accelerating from 29.32% in the previous month. August imports were seen rising 45.1% on a yearly basis, compared with 44.44% in July.

Some economists have said high commodity prices and a global economic recovery will likely allow resource-rich Indonesia to book big export earnings for the remainder of the year.

However, with the country relaxing some COVID-19 curbs since August, analysts also expect imports to rise.

(Polling by Md. Manzer Hussain and Vivek Mishra in Bengaluru; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©