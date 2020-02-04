Indigenous Challenge to the Trans Mountain Pipeline Dismissed | Canada news

Montreal Canada – The Federal Court of Appeals of Canada on Tuesday rejected a challenge to a controversial multi-million dollar pipeline, giving the Trans Mountain expansion project a green light to move forward.

In its unanimous decision, the court said that the government's consultation process with indigenous groups "was anything but a sealing exercise."

The legal challenge focused on whether Canada had properly consulted with a handful of indigenous groups along the 1,150 km (715 mile) Trans Moutain route. Some of these groups had expressed concern about the effects of the project on the environment and their rights.

"The evidence record shows a genuine effort to determine and take into account the applicants' key concerns, consider them, initiate a two-way communication and consider and sometimes accept the accommodations," the court said. "It is true that applicants believe that their concerns have not been fully met, but to insist that this happens is to impose a standard of perfection, a standard not required by law."

The Trans Mountain pipeline transports oil from oil sands from Edmonton, Alberta, to a terminal on the coast of British Columbia (BC).

The $ 5.6 billion ($ 7.4 billion Canadian dollars) expansion project, which Ottawa bought in 2018 and approved in June 2019 in the midst of widespread opposition, would see that the pipeline's capacity would almost triple to up to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.

In December, the Federal Court of Appeals heard four indigenous groups who said they were not properly consulted by the government between August 2018 and June 2019.

The Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of smaller indigenous nations in the interior of British Columbia said their concerns about the impact of the project on their way of life and the environment were not considered significantly.

Fears were also raised that an increase in the traffic of tankers on the coast of British Columbia, near Vancouver, where oil will be exported abroad, could cause a spill.

& # 39; Duty to consult & # 39;

Canada has what is called a "duty to consult,quot; indigenous groups when their rights may be affected by resource development projects.

The Trans Mountain project has been an important source of controversy, with indigenous leaders, environmental and political groups at the federal, provincial and municipal levels opposing the pipeline.

The Federal Court of Appeals in August 2018 revoked a previous approval of the project after it discovered that the government "had not been able to get significantly involved,quot; with the indigenous groups.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has insisted that the Trans Mountain pipeline is the best for all Canadians.

The Trudeau government also pledged to use the revenue generated by the pipeline to help "the transition to a clean economy."

Trans Mountain praised the start of construction activities on the pipeline path in early December, just a few days before the Federal Court of Appeals hearings began.

"This project is supporting workers and will keep our energy sector strong, in the short, medium and long term," said Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O & # 39; Regan, during a media event at that time.

"This is a good day for our sector. It's a good day for Alberta. It's a good day for Canada."

At the end of January, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected an attempt by the government of British Columbia to control the contents of the pipes that cross the province and effectively prohibit shipments of heavy oil, such as bitumen.

British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan, who previously promised to "use all the tools in the toolbox,quot; to fight the expansion of Trans Mountain, said he respected the superior court's decision.

"The courts have determined that the project is legitimate and should continue," he said on January 29, as reported by the Canadian Press news agency.