India’s top payment firm Paytm reportedly considers Bitcoin services By Cointelegraph

Paytm, India’s leading digital payments company, said Thursday that it would consider services if the country’s regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies was more definite.
Speaking to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat during an interview on Bloomberg TV, Paytm’s chief financial officer Madhur Deora stated that the rules surrounding Bitcoin (BTC) remain in a “grey area” in India.
