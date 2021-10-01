India’s Tata Sons selected as winning bidder for Air India – Bloomberg

Article content

India’s Tata Sons has been selected as the winning bidder for the debt-laden state-run airline Air India, Bloomberg reported https://twitter.com/BloombergQuint/status/1443810877615091742 on Friday.

A panel of ministers accepted a proposal from officials recommending the salt-to-software conglomerate ahead of an offer from Ajay Singh, promoter of India’s airline operator Spicejet Ltd, the report said.

A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment, while Air India declined to comment.