India’s SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor Avolon By Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s SpiceJet Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to a settlement with Boeing (NYSE:) Co’s MAX aircraft lessor Avolon, paving the way for the 737 MAX jets to return to service.
The airline said https:// it expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals.
