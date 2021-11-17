India’s SpiceJet, Boeing settle 737 MAX-related claims

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian budget airline SpiceJet said on Wednesday U.S. planemaker Boeing had agreed to settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft.

The announcement from the country’s second-largest airline comes a day after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

“Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service,” SpiceJet said in a filing https://refini.tv/3qHrOx1 to the domestic stock exchanges.