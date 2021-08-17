Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BENGALURU — Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker by production volume, has taken a 50% stake in Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha, the companies said in a statement https://bit.ly/3AIBLvS on Tuesday.

Serum Institute was already a customer of Schott Kaisha, using their vials, ampoules and syringes to store vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. The companies did not provide any further details on the deal.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)