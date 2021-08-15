Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

NEW DELHI — India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The program will be called “Gati Shakti” and will help boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

“We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big program,” Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort in the capital city.

“A program worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands,” he added. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)