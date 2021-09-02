India’s Mahindra and Mahindra flags production hit due to chip shortage By Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian car maker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Thursday it expects a 20%-25% drop in September vehicle production at its automotive division due to semiconductor shortages.

Car makers across the world have been hit by semiconductor shortages and warned of further pain due to stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki, India’s top car maker, said it expected production at its plants in the states of Haryana and Gujarat to be hit in September due to a shortage of semiconductors.

Mahindra said its revenue and profitability would be impacted in line with the fall in production volumes.

Mahindra shares were down nearly 1% after the production update.

However, the carmaker said its tractor operations and exports, trucks and buses business, and 3-wheeler production were unaffected by the disruption.

