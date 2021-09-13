India’s Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

Article content

Jet Airways will resume domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022, an investor consortium, whose resolution plan was approved by India’s bankruptcy court earlier this year, said on Monday.

Once India’s biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs.

The defunct airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan.