India’s Income Tax Department may soon target crypto trades and ecosystem By Cointelegraph

India's Income Tax Department may soon target crypto trades and ecosystem

As the Income Tax Department of India reportedly considers taxing crypto traders and crypto exchanges soon, experts believe investors should rest assured.

According to ET Now’s report, the tax department, which operates under India’s Ministry of Finance, has signaled interest to tax crypto earnings through trade and exchanges. However, the sources claim that the move will not entitle cryptocurrencies to a valid asset class position.