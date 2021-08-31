India’s economy likely rebounded in April-June amid pandemic risks

Article content NEW DELHI — India’s economy likely rebounded in the April-June quarter from a deep slump last year helped by improved manufacturing and in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases. Asia’s third-largest economy suffered one of the biggest hits among major economies, contracting 7.3% in 2020/21, after a nationwide lockdown early last year. But the economy has not been as badly affected from the second wave in April-May this year due to less stringent lockdowns by state governments.

Article content However, many analysts say the risk of spiking infections from the Delta variant and the slow pace of vaccinations in some states could hit India’s growth momentum, with the economy unlikely to reach its pre-pandemic level of about $2.9 trillion before the middle of next fiscal year beginning April. A Reuters survey of 41 economists projected gross domestic product grew 20.0% in the June quarter from a year earlier, versus a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier. If the median poll forecast is realized, it would be the fastest growth since the mid-1990s when official quarterly data was available, and up sharply from 1.6% in the previous quarter. The Reserve Bank of India https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-keeps-rates-hold-expected-market-eyes-clues-policy-normalization-2021-08-06(RBI), which has kept its monetary policy loose, has forecast annual growth of 9.5% in the current fiscal year, although it has warned about the possibility of a third wave https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-states-preparing-next-covid-wave-focus-children-2021-08-19 of the pandemic.