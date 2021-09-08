India’s economic growth will remain strong in coming quarters, S&P says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s financial district skyline is pictured, after air pollution level started to drop during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), India, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo



NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economic growth will remain strong in the coming quarters while inflation in Asia’s third largest economy is likely to remain at elevated levels, analysts at Standard and Poor’s (NYSE:) said on Wednesday.

S&P said the next rating action on India will depend on the pace of recovery over the next 24-month period.

S&P has a ‘BBB-‘ rating with a stable outlook on India.