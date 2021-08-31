India’s economic growth accelerates to record 20.1% y/y in April-June -govt

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s economy grew at a record 20.1% year-on-year in April-June quarter, official data on Tuesday showed, rebounding from a deep slump last year, helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The read-out for June quarter was in line with the 20.0% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and much higher than 1.6% growth rate for the previous year.

The economy had contracted 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

COMMENTARY

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

“The GDP figures for the first quarter came in marginally weaker than our expectations (21.7% growth). However, economic activity has been reviving since July and has picked up momentum. As vaccination pace picks up we expect the momentum to pickup further, although remain wary on the evolution of delta variant cases.”

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)