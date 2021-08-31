India’s economic growth accelerates to 20.1% y/y in April-June -govt

Article content BENGALURU — India’s economy grew at a record 20.1% year-on-year in April-June quarter, official data on Tuesday showed, rebounding from a deep slump last year, helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases. The read-out for June quarter was in line with the 20.0% growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and much higher than 1.6% growth rate for the previous year. The economy had contracted 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Article content COMMENTARY RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE “India’s GDP rose 20% in the June quarter, close to our forecast, with base effects magnifying the extent of jump in the headline, whilst the impact of the second COVID-19 wave better reflected in the sequential contraction. Numbers were also partly influenced by seasonal distortions (i.e. end FY-March quarters).” “Agricultural output proved to be resilient, alongside better construction and manufacturing activity owing to less stringent localized restrictions versus the first COVID wave, whilst contact-intensive services lagged.” SREEJITH BALASUBRAMANIAN, ECONOMIST – FUND MANAGEMENT, IDFC AMC, MUMBAI “Nominal GDP for the June quarter, which witnessed the second wave of COVID-19 infections, grew 31.7 %y/y while real GDP grew 20.1%. Driven by base effect, as this actually represents a higher-than-usual quarter-on-quarter fall, the reading was slightly below consensus and also reflects a high GDP deflator.”