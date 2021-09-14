Home Business India’s August WPI inflation quickens to 11.39% By Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s annual wholesale price inflation rose to 11.39% in August from the previous month’s 11.16%, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday.

Fuel and power prices rose 26.09% in August year-on-year compared with 26.02% in July, while manufactured product prices rose 11.39% compared with 11.20% in the previous month.

However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 3.43% in August on-year compared to 4.46% in the previous month.

