India’s August power output rises 16.1%, coal-fired power by 23.7%

CHENNAI — India’s electricity generation rose by 16.1% in August compared with a year earlier, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, lifted by a 23.7% jump in coal-fired power generation that has led to a coal shortage at utilities across the country.

Power generation compared with July rose 2.9% while coal-fired electricity generation rose 4.4% month-on-month, an analysis of daily load despatch data by federal grid regulator POSOCO showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)