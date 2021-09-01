Indiana Woman Sues Over A Dozen Businesses For Discrimination Due To Mask-Wearing Requirements—Including The CDC, Krispy Kreme, AMC Theaters & Sephora

#Roommates, we know there are many people out there who hate the strictly enforced mask mandates across the country—but one Indiana woman just took things to an extreme level. According to recent reports, the woman has filed a lawsuit citing discrimination at over a dozen places of business because she said she was discriminated against entering the businesses due to refusal to wear a mask.

@NYPost reports, Jennifer Reinoehl from Granger, Indiana, recently filed a discrimination lawsuit involving some of the most popular businesses in the country—including the Centers For Disease Control, Krispy Kreme, AMC Theaters and Sephora. The lawsuit alleges that the companies policies “discriminated” against her due to mask mandates that she refuses to follow. “I’ve been horribly discriminated against and not been allowed to enter a lot of stores. I’ve been harassed.” The 380-page lawsuit, which also included Dr. Anthony Fauci, recounted Reinhoehl’s allegations of being forced to leave several establishments because she won’t wear a mask while inside.

According to the lawsuit, one of her alleged encounters state that she was asked to leave AMC Theaters with her husband for refusing to wear a mask, although she was refunded for buying movie tickets. Additionally, she also stated that she was stopped from entering a local Sephora for the same reason.

Reinhoehl alleged a similar situation while attempting to visit a local health clinic that refused to admit her unless she agreed to wear a mask. As for what made her decide to file such an expansive lawsuit, she says that it was due to her religion as a Protestant Christian. “[It was] like God was directing me,” she said.

