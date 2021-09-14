Indian university joins Hedera decentralized governance council By Cointelegraph

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has become a member of the Hedera Hashgraph council for decentralized governance.
IITM is one of the top institutes for technical education in India, which falls under the direct jurisdiction of India’s Ministry of Education. As a member of the Hedera Governing Council, IITM has become one of the 39 global organizations that run initial network nodes for governing the Hedera public ledger built on distributed ledger technology (DLT).
