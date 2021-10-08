Indian TikTok challenger raises $19M to launch social token on Solana By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Indian short-video sharing platform Chingari is preparing to launch its own blockchain network and social token.

Chingari has completed a $19-million funding round to launch its mainnet and conduct a token sale for its Solana-based GARI token in November, the firm announced on Friday.