Indian stocks subdued as metal stocks weigh on easing supply worries

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by metal stocks as China’s pledge to contain coal prices eased supply worries, while investors eyed corporate commentaries in the earnings season after Hindustan Unilever warned of margin impact.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% at 18,386, while the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at 61,698.40 by 0520 GMT.

The Nifty metals index was the top loser among indexes, falling nearly 2%.

China’s state planner said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary measures to bring them back to a reasonable range, dragging industrial metal prices.