Indian stocks slip as metals, banks falter; Nykaa soars in debut

BENGALURU — Indian shares fell on Wednesday as metals and bank stocks weakened amid worries about higher inflation, while online fashion startup Nykaa surged in its market debut.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.51% to 17,952.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.51% at 60,122.6 by 0506 GMT.

The Nifty Metal Index fell 2.2%, as Tata Steel , JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries lost between 2.9% and 3.6%.

Dalian iron ore futures hit a year’s low, as demand worries intensified owing to China’s curbs on its steel output and a worsening liquidity crisis in the country’s property sector.