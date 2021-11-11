Indian stocks lead losses in Asia as inflation worries weigh

Article content

Indian and Philippine stocks fell on Thursday as broader Asian markets

were weighed down by fears of policy tightening after a surge in U.S. inflation, while a firmer

dollar kept the region’s currencies under pressure.

The Thai baht led losses among currencies with a 0.4% drop and was set for its

worst day since Nov.1, as the greenback rose to its highest level in 2021.

Overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices in October gained the most in 31 years,

strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates even as a majority of