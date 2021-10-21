Indian stocks inch lower as tech losses outweigh energy gains

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares slipped on Thursday, as technology stocks fell on fears of steep valuations, outweighing gains in energy stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.7% at 18,134, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.8% to 60,770 by 0551 GMT. The Nifty IT index was the top drag among the sectoral indexes, falling 2%. “Certain pockets, where valuations have become lofty and have seen frenzy buying in small and midcap indexes, are seeing a correction,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Nifty mid-cap index was down 1.1%, while the small cap index dropped 0.7%. “Largely, IT companies have reported good set of numbers. But the valuations are rich in the sector and there is a good amount of room for correction.” Refinitiv Eikon data showed that the Nifty trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8 times forward earnings estimates. “Sustained selling by institutional investors indicate that smart money regards the market as overheated and over-valued,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Data from Refinitiv also showed that domestic institutional investors sold $1.03 billion worth of securities in Indian capital markets in the past one week.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Among shares, oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 1.8%, Indian Oil Corp gained 2.9%, Bharat Petroleum Corp was up 1.5% and Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 3.7%. Future Retail fell 4% after a Singapore arbitration panel ruled that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc . Department store chain Shoppers Stop rose as much as 15.1% on a smaller loss in the September quarter. Havells India dropped as much as 9.6% after it posted a fall in quarterly profit. Investors now eye September-quarter results from a slew of companies, including Asian Paints, JSW Steel , TVS Motor Co and Biocon. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.